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15 years later, is the FDA's produce safety overhaul working?

NPR | By Jeff Guo
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

Fifteen years ago, the FDA overhauled its safety rules for fruits and vegetables, hoping to prevent outbreaks of foodborne illness. How's that system working today?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jeff Guo
Jeff Guo (he/him) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the complicated forces that move our economy. He joined the team in 2022.

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