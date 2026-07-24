15 years later, is the FDA's produce safety overhaul working?
Fifteen years ago, the FDA overhauled its safety rules for fruits and vegetables, hoping to prevent outbreaks of foodborne illness. How's that system working today?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Fifteen years ago, the FDA overhauled its safety rules for fruits and vegetables, hoping to prevent outbreaks of foodborne illness. How's that system working today?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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