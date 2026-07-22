Why the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a nuclear agreement
NPR has confirmed a deal that would allow the U.S. to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and allow the country to begin enriching uranium for civilian use.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR has confirmed a deal that would allow the U.S. to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and allow the country to begin enriching uranium for civilian use.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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