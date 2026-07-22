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Why the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a nuclear agreement

NPR | By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Christopher Harland-DunawayJuana Summers
Published July 22, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT

NPR has confirmed a deal that would allow the U.S. to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and allow the country to begin enriching uranium for civilian use.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers

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