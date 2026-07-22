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Plas Johnson, the saxophone behind 'The Pink Panther,'dies at 94

NPR | By Zephyr Weinreich,
Jason FullerJanaya Williams
Published July 22, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT

Plas Johnson, the saxophonist behind "The Pink Panther Theme," has died at 94. We remember the Hollywood session legend whose playing shaped decades of music.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Zephyr Weinreich
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jason Fuller
Janaya Williams

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