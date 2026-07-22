Plas Johnson, the saxophone behind 'The Pink Panther,'dies at 94
Plas Johnson, the saxophonist behind "The Pink Panther Theme," has died at 94. We remember the Hollywood session legend whose playing shaped decades of music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Plas Johnson, the saxophonist behind "The Pink Panther Theme," has died at 94. We remember the Hollywood session legend whose playing shaped decades of music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.