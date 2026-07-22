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Historic hub of south Lebanon badly damaged in war with Israel

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published July 22, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT

Israeli attacks have left a historic hub of Lebanon's south, Nabatiyeh, in ruins — despite a three-month old ceasefire and security talks between the nations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

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