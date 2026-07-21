Odd Future's Syd talks about her new album, 'Beard'
A former member of the star-making hip-hop collective Odd Future, Syd {SID} returns with a new solo album, "Beard," a title inspired by the peach fuzz on her upper lip.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A former member of the star-making hip-hop collective Odd Future, Syd {SID} returns with a new solo album, "Beard," a title inspired by the peach fuzz on her upper lip.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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