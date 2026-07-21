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Odd Future's Syd talks about her new album, 'Beard'

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

A former member of the star-making hip-hop collective Odd Future, Syd {SID} returns with a new solo album, "Beard," a title inspired by the peach fuzz on her upper lip.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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