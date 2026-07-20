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U.S.-Iran war escalates

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT

U.S. Central Command says the U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran overnight.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain activated defenses against Iranian drones and missiles.

Three American service members have been killed since Friday.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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