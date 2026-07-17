World leaders meet in D.C. to discuss left-wing political violence
Leaders from roughly 60 countries gathered in Washington, DC, to discuss what top Trump administration officials are calling an urgent threat: far left terrorism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Leaders from roughly 60 countries gathered in Washington, DC, to discuss what top Trump administration officials are calling an urgent threat: far left terrorism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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