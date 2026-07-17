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World leaders meet in D.C. to discuss left-wing political violence

NPR | By Odette Yousef,
A Martínez
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Leaders from roughly 60 countries gathered in Washington, DC, to discuss what top Trump administration officials are calling an urgent threat: far left terrorism.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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