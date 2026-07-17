NPR reporter learns how to crab on the Chesapeake Bay
NPR's Frank Langfitt tries his hand at catching crabs on the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland has more than 5,000 commercial licenses, but tens of thousands more crab for fun.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Frank Langfitt tries his hand at catching crabs on the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland has more than 5,000 commercial licenses, but tens of thousands more crab for fun.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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