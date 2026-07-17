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NPR reporter learns how to crab on the Chesapeake Bay

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Frank Langfitt tries his hand at catching crabs on the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland has more than 5,000 commercial licenses, but tens of thousands more crab for fun.

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Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt
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