Why explorations of nonmonogamy dominate 'Sex Diaries' columnist's new book
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and New York Magazine writer Alyssa Shelasky about her new book based on her eponymous "Sex Diaries" column.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and New York Magazine writer Alyssa Shelasky about her new book based on her eponymous "Sex Diaries" column.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.