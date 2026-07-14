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Maine Sen. Angus King talks about fatal shooting of a man by federal agents

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, reacts to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Colombian man by federal law enforcement in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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