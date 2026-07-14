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Greg Mendez on his latest album, 'Beauty Land'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 14, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
Greg Mendez
Stephen Yang
/
Courtesy of the artist
Greg Mendez

Greg Mendez often works alone. You can hear and feel that solitude in his music. Pull back the curtain on his latest album, Beauty Land, and it wouldn't be surprising to find Mendez in his West Philadelphia home, playing every instrument and wringing every ounce of emotion from his soft-spoken voice.

Lately, things have been looking up. After going into credit card debt to finance his breakthrough self-titled album, Mendez signed with Dead Oceans. For the first time in 15 years, he can focus entirely on making music. He still prefers to work alone, though. Today, we'll talk about making Beauty Land and take a closer look at his songwriting process.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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NHPR Music News
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
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