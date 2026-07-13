Former member of federal Election Assistance Commission speaks out after dismissal
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Benjamin Hovland, one of three members of the Election Assistance Commission fired last week by President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Benjamin Hovland, one of three members of the Election Assistance Commission fired last week by President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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