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Developing: One dead in ICE involved shooting in Biddeford

Maine Public | By Michael Livingston
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM EDT
Updated July 13, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT
Maine State Police blocked roads in Biddeford after a suspected ICE involved shooting
1 of 3  — State Police block the road in Biddeford after a shooting
Maine State Police blocked roads in Biddeford after a suspected ICE involved shooting
Ari Snider/ Maine Public / Ari Snider / Maine Public
Federal agents on the scene of a fatal shooting in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.
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Federal agents on the scene of a fatal shooting in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.
Peter McGuire / Maine Public
An ICE agent in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.
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An ICE agent in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.
Mary Hayes / Courtesy photo

This story will be updated.

One person is reported dead following a shooting involving ICE agents in Biddeford.

“I have been briefed on the fatal shooting in Biddeford this morning involving Federal law enforcement," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement late Monday morning. "I know that situations like these are alarming and frightening. The Maine State Police are at the scene supporting and working cooperatively with the Attorney General’s Office, Maine’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and Federal officials to determine the facts of what occurred this morning.”

According to a social media post by Maine House Speaker Speaker Ryan Fecteau, the shooting occurred near Pool Street.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District is raising a number of questions for federal ICE agents following the shooting.

"Were they pursuing someone with a criminal record? Was this a random traffic stop? How did this possibly happen and why was this person shot? Were the officers wearing body cameras? Will there be investigations?" she said in a video posted on social media. "But more than anything else I want to know why are you in Maine?"

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment. Law enforcement is still on the scene as of late morning.

Other state and local officials have said they are monitoring the situation as well. Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson said in a post, he "will provided updates as we learn more."

"My heart is with Biddeford — and with all Mainers," he wrote.

An immigrant rights group says it's been in touch with the family of the person who was reportedly killed by federal immigration agents.

Project Relief provides legal aid to immigrants and monitors ICE activity in Maine.

In a statement posted to social media, the group said the person was young and that, "our community must come together to stand with their loved ones and ensure they are not alone."

Project Relief says it's still monitoring the situation and will provide updates and ways to support the family.
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New England News Collaborative
Michael Livingston
Michael joined Maine Public as a news reporter in 2025. His roots are in Michigan where he spent three years at Interlochen Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Michael Livingston
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