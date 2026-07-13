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Checking in from a World Cup RV tour across America

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Ailsa ChangJanaya Williams
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT

The World Cup is down to its final four teams. CBS Sports' Nico Cantor checks in from his cross-country RV tour to break down the biggest storylines and what's next.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jason Fuller
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Janaya Williams

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