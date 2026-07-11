© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

A breakup inspired Jermaine from the South's Tiny Desk Contest entry in Louisiana Creole

NPR
Published July 11, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

Jermaine Butler, who performs as "Jermaine from the South," entered his Creole-inspired song "Dan Vi-Cila" to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.