TPS work permit loss could deepen healthcare staffing shortages
TPS holders make up 15% of noncitizen healthcare workers. Losing their work authorization could deepen staffing shortages across the U.S. healthcare sector.
Copyright 2026 NPR
TPS holders make up 15% of noncitizen healthcare workers. Losing their work authorization could deepen staffing shortages across the U.S. healthcare sector.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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