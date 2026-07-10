Some Republican states push for new college accreditation agency
Some Republican states are starting a new college accreditation agency to increase what they call "intellectual diversity".
Copyright 2026 GPB - Georgia Public Broadcasting
Some Republican states are starting a new college accreditation agency to increase what they call "intellectual diversity".
Copyright 2026 GPB - Georgia Public Broadcasting
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.