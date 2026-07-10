Retired general on whether Iran has damaged U.S. military assets in the Gulf region
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired four-star general Joseph Votel about U.S. bases in the Middle East in the midst of the Iran War.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired four-star general Joseph Votel about U.S. bases in the Middle East in the midst of the Iran War.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.