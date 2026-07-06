Graham Platner denies sexual assault allegations published by Politico

This story will be updated.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is denying a new report that he sexually assaulted a woman he was dating five years ago.

The report by POLITICO includes details from Jenny Racicot, a Maine woman who alleged that Platner forced her to have sex with him after entering her home in 2021.

In a video statement released shortly after the story was published Monday, Platner said the allegations are false and part of an attempt to knock him out of the race. But he also says the campaign is assessing the damage the story may have on his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

"Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins," he said.

The report comes just one week before the deadline that allows Platner to drop out of the race and be replaced on the November ballot. If that happens, the Maine Democratic Party would chose the replacement.

Charlie Dingman, chairman of the Maine Democratic Party, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Racicot originally appeared in a New York Times story that chronicled Platner's past relationships with women he dated. She did not make the assault allegation in that story, but described his behavior as sometimes "reckless" and "unsettling." She told POLITICO she later felt obligated to go public because the Times story focused on Platner's relationship with another woman, Lyndsey Fifield, a Republican activist.

Racicot could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a Maine Public interview after the Times story, Platner denied allegations that he was physically abusive or that he had sexually assaulted any of his previous partners. He was also adamant that the controversies that have followed him during the campaign would force him to drop out of the race.

"I don't think it's going to do anything serious," he said. "And I think, and the reason is, is that the whole point of these stories is to make sure we're not talking about healthcare, it's to make sure we're not talking about raising taxes on the rich, it's to make sure we're not talking about getting money out of politics. That's the purpose."

While adamant that the allegations in the POLITICO story are false, he struck a different tone about the prospects of his candidacy. His campaign has postponed several events scheduled to occur over the July 4th weekend and on Monday.

His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Planter won the on June 9 with more votes than any Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in state history. According to Maine law, a candidate who wins a party nomination must submit a formal withdrawal notice to the Maine Secretary of State on July 13, by 5 p.m.

Parties can name replacement candidates, but must do so by July 27th.

