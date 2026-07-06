Former Marine says military veterans running for office advance bipartisan politics
A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.