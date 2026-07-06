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Former Marine says military veterans running for office advance bipartisan politics

NPR | By Quil Lawrence
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:17 AM EDT

A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.

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Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
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