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Gregg Hurwitz discusses his new thriller 'The Delivery'

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published July 5, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT

A family gains a humanoid personal assistant who knows too much and not enough. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Gregg Hurtwitz about his new thriller "The Delivery."

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Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
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