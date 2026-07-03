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Some great TV shows to sample this holiday weekend

NPR | By Eric Deggans,
Michel Martin
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:13 AM EDT

If you're looking to stay in this holiday weekend, NPR has a list of unsung TV shows worth watching, including a spy thriller, a British comedy and a therapy reality show.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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