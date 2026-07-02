Photos: Fans gather in the Bay Area for the World Cup match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina
From watch parties outside the stadium in Santa Clara to gathering places across the San Francisco Bay Area, supporters of the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina teams came together for a FIFA World Cup match that ended in a 2-0 U.S. victory and a place in the Round of 16. From pre-match anticipation to post-match celebrations for U.S. fans, photographers Beth LeBerge and Gina Castro of member station KQED documented the anticipation, community and celebration.
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