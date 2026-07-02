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New York City to hold multiple celebrations during scorching Fourth of July weekend

NPR | By Steve Kastenbaum
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

Fireworks, tall ships, a hotdog eating contest. New York City will host it all, as temperatures near 100 degrees this Fourth of July weekend.

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