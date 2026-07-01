This historian wants to shatter the myth of the Old West
Megan Kate Nelson, author of The Westerners wants to shatter the myth of the frontier, one of white easterners coming west in covered wagons with a nuclear family.
Copyright 2026 CPR News
Megan Kate Nelson, author of The Westerners wants to shatter the myth of the frontier, one of white easterners coming west in covered wagons with a nuclear family.
Copyright 2026 CPR News
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