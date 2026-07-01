© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN ALL OF THIS YEAR'S INCREDIBLE PRIZES. THIS INCLUDES THE GRAND PRIZE OF $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

This historian wants to shatter the myth of the Old West

CPR News | By Ryan Warner
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:11 PM EDT

Megan Kate Nelson, author of The Westerners wants to shatter the myth of the frontier, one of white easterners coming west in covered wagons with a nuclear family.

Copyright 2026 CPR News
Ryan Warner

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.