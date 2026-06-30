Toxic caterpillar infestation closes German parks during record-breaking heat
An infestation of toxic caterpillars has forced German authorities to close shady public green spaces as people seek relief from record-breaking heat
Copyright 2026 NPR
An infestation of toxic caterpillars has forced German authorities to close shady public green spaces as people seek relief from record-breaking heat
Copyright 2026 NPR
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