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Toxic caterpillar infestation closes German parks during record-breaking heat

NPR | By Esme Nicholson
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

An infestation of toxic caterpillars has forced German authorities to close shady public green spaces as people seek relief from record-breaking heat

Copyright 2026 NPR
Esme Nicholson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Esme Nicholson

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