DR Congo health workers battle Ebola despite scant protection
In Ituri, DR Congo's Ebola epicenter, overwhelmed clinics and a lack of protective gear leave health workers exposed as the outbreak spreads beyond control.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In Ituri, DR Congo's Ebola epicenter, overwhelmed clinics and a lack of protective gear leave health workers exposed as the outbreak spreads beyond control.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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