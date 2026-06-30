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DR Congo health workers battle Ebola despite scant protection

NPR | By Emmet Livingstone
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

In Ituri, DR Congo's Ebola epicenter, overwhelmed clinics and a lack of protective gear leave health workers exposed as the outbreak spreads beyond control.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emmet Livingstone

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