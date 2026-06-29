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Where does the U.S.-Iran ceasefire stand after exchanging strikes?

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published June 29, 2026 at 6:42 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks former national security adviser and 2015 Iran deal negotiator Jake Sullivan about ceasefire talks amid new strikes by the U.S. and Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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