The Supreme Court says grace periods for mail-in ballots are legal
A divided Supreme Court has upheld a Mississippi law that allows mail ballots to arrive after Election Day, as long as they're postmarked by Election Day.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A divided Supreme Court has upheld a Mississippi law that allows mail ballots to arrive after Election Day, as long as they're postmarked by Election Day.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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