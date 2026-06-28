Tiny Desk: World Cup Concert Matchups!
The 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its single-elimination phase on Sunday, June 28, when each nation's soccer team will need to win or go home. NPR Music's Tiny Desk series has featured musicians with ties to each of the remaining World Cup countries (with one exception that we'll get to), many of whom rarely receive this type of global spotlight. So we're taking this opportunity to introduce you to some very talented artists you wouldn't normally seek out if not for World Cup fever. We'll update this page to feature each day's matches, so come back as the tournament unfolds.
Today's Match
South Africa vs. Canada
South Africa: Thandiswa Mazwai
Thandiswa Mazwai is one of post-apartheid South Africa's most influential musicians. For nearly 30 years, she has championed a kind of dance music called Kwaito. The South African genre mixes a variety of rhythms and influences, including hip-hop, reggae, jazz and house music.
Canada: Daniel Caesar
Daniel Caesar is Canada's reigning songwriter of the year and has won a total of four Juno awards since his breakthrough 2017 album, Freudian. His 2018 Tiny Desk (above) is the 10th most-watched concert in the series.
Teams playing on Monday, June 29
Brazil vs. Japan
Japan: Fujii Kaze
Brazil: Liniker e os Caramelows
Germany vs. Paraguay
Germany: Alice Sara Ott
Paraguay: The Recycled Orchestra of Cateura
Netherlands vs. Morocco
Netherlands: Benny Sings
Morocco: Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda
Teams playing on Tuesday, June 30
Côte d'Ivoire vs. Norway
Côte d'Ivoire: Peter One
Norway: AURORA
France vs. Sweden
France: Air
Sweden: Snoh Aalegra
Mexico vs. Ecuador
Mexico: Natalia Lafourcade
Ecuador: Rio Mira
Teams playing on Wednesday, July 1
England vs. Democratic Republic of Congo
England: Jorja Smith
Democratic Republic of Congo: KOKOKO!
Belgium vs. Senegal
Belgium: Stromae
Senegal: Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita SUBA Trio
United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
United States: Bad Bunny
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Dua Lipa
Teams playing on Thursday, July 2
Spain vs. Austria
Spain: Rusowsky
Austria: Leif Ove Andsnes
Portugal vs. Croatia
Portugal: MARO
Croatia: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Switzerland vs. Algeria
Switzerland: Hermanos Gutiérrez
Algeria: Souad Massi
Teams playing on Friday, July 3
Australia vs. Egypt
Australia: Tame Impala
Egypt: Tamino
Argentina vs. Cabo Verde
Argentina: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Cabo Verde: Elida Almeida
Colombia vs. Ghana
Colombia: Karol G
Ghana: Amaarae
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