'Toy Story 5' puts a spotlight on screen time for kids
"Toy Story 5" brought in more than $160 million domestically over its first weekend. The movie, however, raises issues about how much screen time is too much for kids.
Copyright 2026 NPR
"Toy Story 5" brought in more than $160 million domestically over its first weekend. The movie, however, raises issues about how much screen time is too much for kids.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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