Butterflies may hold clues to longer lives
Why do some butterflies live for months while others survive only weeks? Tufts University researcher Jessica Foley explains what Heliconius butterflies can teach us about aging.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Why do some butterflies live for months while others survive only weeks? Tufts University researcher Jessica Foley explains what Heliconius butterflies can teach us about aging.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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