© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Butterflies may hold clues to longer lives

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Pien HuangJanaya Williams
Published June 20, 2026 at 5:51 PM EDT

Why do some butterflies live for months while others survive only weeks? Tufts University researcher Jessica Foley explains what Heliconius butterflies can teach us about aging.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jason Fuller
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang
Janaya Williams

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.