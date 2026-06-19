Morning news brief
A planned Switzerland meeting between the U.S. and Iran has been put on hold, JD Vance has become the face to U.S. negotiations with Iran, Obama Presidential Center gets star-studded opening ceremony.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A planned Switzerland meeting between the U.S. and Iran has been put on hold, JD Vance has become the face to U.S. negotiations with Iran, Obama Presidential Center gets star-studded opening ceremony.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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