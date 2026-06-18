Trump signs preliminary agreement with Iran
President Trump signed the framework agreement to end the Iran war, which includes terms that Iran won't build a nuclear weapon and could allow it to rebuild its shattered economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump signed the framework agreement to end the Iran war, which includes terms that Iran won't build a nuclear weapon and could allow it to rebuild its shattered economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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