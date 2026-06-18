New Edith Wharton story juxtaposes the horrible with the mundane
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Andrew Gulli, managing editor of The Strand Magazine, about publishing a new short story from Edith Wharton and its resonance today.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Andrew Gulli, managing editor of The Strand Magazine, about publishing a new short story from Edith Wharton and its resonance today.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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