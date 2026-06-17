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What we know about the initial agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Leila Fadel
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

Vice President JD Vance will head to Switzerland to sign the preliminary deal between the U.S. and Iran, but key details remain unclear.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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