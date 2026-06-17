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Rising utility bills in Tucson have locals suspicious of data centers

Arizona Public Media | By Katya Mendoza
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT

Nationwide peoples electric bills are up an average of 30% in the last five years. A big rate increase in Tucson has locals blaming a new data center.

Copyright 2026 NPR 89.1
Katya Mendoza

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