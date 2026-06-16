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U.K. will ban kids under 16 from using social media apps

NPR | By A Martínez
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

The U.K. is the latest country to announce a ban on social media for children under 16. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Amy Orben, a professor at the University of Cambridge.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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