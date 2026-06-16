Eve: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

As the first artist booked for this year's Black Music Month celebration, Eve helped set the tone for our Tiny Desk tribute to BET's cultural impact. One of the most successful women in hip-hop music, the Philly emcee occupies a unique space, connecting audiences who grew up watching Rap City with a younger generation that rushed home to catch 106 & Park. Although much of Eve's set features songs that are more than 20 years old, the fresh arrangements, her commanding performance and the audience's enthusiastic response shows that her music and influence remain timeless.

Since relocating to London over a decade ago and starting a family, Eve hasn't put out much music. In 2024, she published a memoir chronicling her life and experiences navigating the music industry during the late '90s and early 2000s. Not only did she survive one of hip-hop's most fiercely competitive eras, but she also emerged as one of its dominant figures — selling millions of records as the First Lady of Ruff Ryders Entertainment, and building a career in television and film.

For her Tiny Desk, Eve enlisted the music director Mare — who you may recognize from Tierra Whack 's Tiny Desk — making this a Philly affair. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of her second album, Scorpion, the set features standout tracks such as "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" and "Who's That Girl," alongside fan favorites from Let There Be Eve… and Eve-Olution.

SET LIST

"Satisfaction"

"What Ya Want"

"Gotta Man"

"Gangsta Lovin' "

"Let Me Blow Ya Mind"

"Tambourine"

"Who's That Girl"

MUSICIANS

Eve: vocals

Mare: keys, music director, background vocals

Anthony DeCarlo: guitar

Ali Bervine: bass

Mark Thomas: drums

Sheldon "Spazz" Robinson: percussion

Martin 2 Smoove: DJ

Brandon Pain: background vocals

Mimi: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR