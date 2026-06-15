Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center
President Trump's name no longer adorns the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. after a court ordered it removed from the building and the organization's website.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's name no longer adorns the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. after a court ordered it removed from the building and the organization's website.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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