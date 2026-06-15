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Elite Ukrainian military unit uses drones to weaken Kremlin's war machine

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

NPR joins a Ukrainian military unit that launches long-range drones deep inside Russia, including Moscow, in an effort to weaken Russia's war machine.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

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