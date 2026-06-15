Elite Ukrainian military unit uses drones to weaken Kremlin's war machine
NPR joins a Ukrainian military unit that launches long-range drones deep inside Russia, including Moscow, in an effort to weaken Russia's war machine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR joins a Ukrainian military unit that launches long-range drones deep inside Russia, including Moscow, in an effort to weaken Russia's war machine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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