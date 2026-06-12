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Kennedy Center appeals judge's ruling to remove Trump's name

NPR | By Elizabeth Blair,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT

Friday is a deadline for the Kennedy Center to remove President Trump's name from all of its branding, including the marble front of its building in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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