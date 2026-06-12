Kennedy Center appeals judge's ruling to remove Trump's name
Friday is a deadline for the Kennedy Center to remove President Trump's name from all of its branding, including the marble front of its building in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Friday is a deadline for the Kennedy Center to remove President Trump's name from all of its branding, including the marble front of its building in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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