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Trump travels to Wisconsin for an agriculture roundtable

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published June 6, 2026 at 7:41 AM EDT

President Trump headed to Wisconsin hoping to reassure farmers his agenda is working for them despite high gas prices and other hurdles thanks to the war in Iran.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
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