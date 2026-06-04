Trump signs executive order that makes it easier to fire federal employees
President Trump signed an executive order reclassifying 8,000 high-ranking civil servants into at-will employees who can be fired without due process.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump signed an executive order reclassifying 8,000 high-ranking civil servants into at-will employees who can be fired without due process.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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