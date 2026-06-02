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Iranians back online after a government-imposed blackout

NPR | By Arezou Rezvani
Published June 2, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT

People in Iran are back online after a government-imposed digital blackout that lasted nearly three months. Reconnecting has been bittersweet for many Iranians.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
See stories by Arezou Rezvani

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