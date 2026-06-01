The latest trend in jeans is over 150 years old
Selvedge denim – a fabric made with heritage techniques – is having a moment. With inflation top of mind for many, discerning consumers are seeking out jeans that are built to last.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Selvedge denim – a fabric made with heritage techniques – is having a moment. With inflation top of mind for many, discerning consumers are seeking out jeans that are built to last.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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