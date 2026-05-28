The possible return of Somali pirates poses a new problem for the shipping industry
As the global economy focuses on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, another shipping crisis looms in the region -- the return of Somali pirates.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As the global economy focuses on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, another shipping crisis looms in the region -- the return of Somali pirates.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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