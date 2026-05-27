Morning news brief
Controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate seat, South Carolina lawmakers reject Trump-backed redistricting plan, Trump's whiplash diplomacy on Iran continues.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate seat, South Carolina lawmakers reject Trump-backed redistricting plan, Trump's whiplash diplomacy on Iran continues.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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