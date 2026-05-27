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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

Controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate seat, South Carolina lawmakers reject Trump-backed redistricting plan, Trump's whiplash diplomacy on Iran continues.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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