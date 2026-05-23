Video shows Israeli 'double-tap strike' killed medics and a toddler in Lebanon
In Lebanon, an Israeli 'double tap' killed three medics and four others including a two-year-old girl. A neighbor's video shows what happened.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In Lebanon, an Israeli 'double tap' killed three medics and four others including a two-year-old girl. A neighbor's video shows what happened.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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