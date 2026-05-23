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Video shows Israeli 'double-tap strike' killed medics and a toddler in Lebanon

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published May 23, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

In Lebanon, an Israeli 'double tap' killed three medics and four others including a two-year-old girl. A neighbor's video shows what happened.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

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