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Texas Senate race: Republican divides and Trump's influence face a critical test

NPR | By Claudia Grisales
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT

The Texas Senate primary has become a microcosm of the divide among Republicans in the country and a window into President Trump's influence.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales

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